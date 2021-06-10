Blue Star Trading Recalls Children’s Fishing Toy Games Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The metal rollers on the bottom of the flying dinosaur figures contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 300
Blue Star Trading collect at 917-300-8128 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or email at 1704411271@qq.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Barhee Fishing Hero toy games for children. The multicolor, plastic toy has a fishing table, slide, three dinosaurs, two fishing rods, two fishing nets and ten small fish. The fish come in blue, orange and yellow, and the dinosaurs are blue, green and red. Fishing Hero, 2 in 1 Fishing Slide and an illustration of the toy are printed on the front and back of the toy’s box. Model number 1577C and Made in China are printed on the side of the box.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Blue Star Trading for a full refund. Blue Star Trading is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Online on Amazon.com from February 2021 through April 2021 for about $30.
Shantou Changxing Toy Industry Co. Ltd., of China
Blue Star Trading Inc., of Denver, Colo.
HongRuitao, of Shenzhen, China
