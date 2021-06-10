  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Blue Star Trading Recalls Childrens Fishing Toy Games Due To Violation Of Federal Lead

Blue Star Trading Recalls Children’s Fishing Toy Games Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s Barhee Fishing Hero Toy Games
Hazard:

The metal rollers on the bottom of the flying dinosaur figures contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 10, 2021
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact:

Blue Star Trading collect at 917-300-8128 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or email at 1704411271@qq.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Barhee Fishing Hero toy games for children. The multicolor, plastic toy has a fishing table, slide, three dinosaurs, two fishing rods, two fishing nets and ten small fish. The fish come in blue, orange and yellow, and the dinosaurs are blue, green and red. Fishing Hero, 2 in 1 Fishing Slide and an illustration of the toy are printed on the front and back of the toy’s box. Model number 1577C and Made in China are printed on the side of the box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Blue Star Trading for a full refund. Blue Star Trading is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online on Amazon.com from February 2021 through April 2021 for about $30. 

Manufacturer(s):

Shantou Changxing Toy Industry Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Blue Star Trading Inc., of Denver, Colo.

Distributor(s):

HongRuitao, of Shenzhen, China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-754
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Fisher-Price Recalls 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers After Four Infant Deaths; 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders Also Recalled
Ergobaby Recalls METROUS Strollers Due to Choking Hazard
Pro Supply Outlet Recalls Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Leisure Time Products Recalls Brutus Swing Sets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
The Lye Guy Recalls Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise