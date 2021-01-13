  1. Home
Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Chargers + Stand Special Edition Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

Name of product:
Belkin “Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition”
Hazard:

A manufacturing defect in the power supply unit can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 13, 2021
Units:

About 2,280

Consumer Contact:

Belkin at 800-223-5546 anytime, or online at www.Belkin.com and click on Support at the top of the page for more information or https://www.belkin.com/WIZ003ProductRecall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition.  This product is a power bank and charging stand in one, with 10,000 mAh power capacity and wireless charging capabilities up to 10W when docked.  The package includes the Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition and an external power supply.  They are black or white in color with “Belkin” printed on the front of the stand and on the power bank. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable wireless chargers.  Contact Belkin for instructions on safe disposal, and for a full refund or credit towards the purchase of another product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Apple stores worldwide and online at www.apple.com and Belkin.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $80. 

Importer(s):

Belkin, of Los Angeles, Calif. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-066
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
