Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Chargers + Stand Special Edition Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

A manufacturing defect in the power supply unit can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.
This recall involves the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition. This product is a power bank and charging stand in one, with 10,000 mAh power capacity and wireless charging capabilities up to 10W when docked. The package includes the Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition and an external power supply. They are black or white in color with “Belkin” printed on the front of the stand and on the power bank.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable wireless chargers. Contact Belkin for instructions on safe disposal, and for a full refund or credit towards the purchase of another product.
Apple stores worldwide and online at www.apple.com and Belkin.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $80.
Belkin, of Los Angeles, Calif.
