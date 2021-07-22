  1. Home
Bel Furniture Recalls Barrington 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Bel Furniture (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Barrington 5-Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-14.  

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
July 22, 2021
Units:

About 90

Consumer Contact:

Bel Furniture collect at 832-358-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@belfurniture.com or online at www.belfurniture.com and click on “Recall Alert” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Barrington 5-Drawer Chests. The dresser is brown with silver drawer knobs. It measures 49 inches tall, 35 inches wide, and 19 inches deep.  The dresser came with a sticker placed on the backside identifying it as the “Barrington 5-Drawer Chest” from the “Mollai Collection.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the 5-Drawer Chests and contact Bel Furniture for a full refund with free pick-up of the dresser or consumers can return the drawer slides for free and dispose of the dresser, or for a free installation of tip-over restraints by Bel Furniture. Bel Furniture is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Bel Furniture has received one report of the chest tipping over and injuring a child.

Sold At:

Bel Furniture stores throughout Texas and online at www.belfurniture.com from October 2014 through July 2016 for about $250.

Importer(s):

Bel Furniture Inc., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
21-764
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
