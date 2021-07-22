Bel Furniture Recalls Barrington 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Bel Furniture (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-14.
Bel Furniture collect at 832-358-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@belfurniture.com or online at www.belfurniture.com and click on “Recall Alert” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Barrington 5-Drawer Chests. The dresser is brown with silver drawer knobs. It measures 49 inches tall, 35 inches wide, and 19 inches deep. The dresser came with a sticker placed on the backside identifying it as the “Barrington 5-Drawer Chest” from the “Mollai Collection.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the 5-Drawer Chests and contact Bel Furniture for a full refund with free pick-up of the dresser or consumers can return the drawer slides for free and dispose of the dresser, or for a free installation of tip-over restraints by Bel Furniture. Bel Furniture is contacting all purchasers directly.
Bel Furniture has received one report of the chest tipping over and injuring a child.
Bel Furniture stores throughout Texas and online at www.belfurniture.com from October 2014 through July 2016 for about $250.
Bel Furniture Inc., of Houston, Texas
