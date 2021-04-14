  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due To Choking Hazard Sold Exclusively At Target

Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of product:
B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers
Hazard:

The plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 14, 2021
Units:

About 61,000 (In addition, about 210 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews – Firefly Frank, plastic infant teethers.  The colorful teethers shaped like a Firefly are blue, green and red and light up when shaken.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Battat has received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for about between $6 and $10.

Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-109
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Target Recalls Cat & Jack Baby Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
Playgro Recalls Infant Activity Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
RH Recalls Children’s Bath Wraps Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Imported by BATTOP; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
dōTERRA Recalls 1.3 Million Bottles of Deep Blue, PastTense, and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise