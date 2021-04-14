Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 61,000 (In addition, about 210 were sold in Canada)
Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews – Firefly Frank, plastic infant teethers. The colorful teethers shaped like a Firefly are blue, green and red and light up when shaken.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.
Battat has received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for about between $6 and $10.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800