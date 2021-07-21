American Outdoor Brands Recalls Caldwell Earmuffs with Rechargeable Lithium-Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The soldering within the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 13,740 (In addition, about 88 were sold in Canada)
American Outdoor Brands toll-free at 877-416-5167 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Fridays, email support@caldwellshooting.com, or www.caldwellshooting.com/recall or www.caldwellshooting.com and click on the “Recall” link under the “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Caldwell® rechargeable lithium-battery pack (SKU No. 1108859) that was included with black E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs (SKU No. 1099596), which provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. The rechargeable lithium-battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs. The battery pack is 3.7 V and has a gray exterior. It measures 1.25 inches x 1.5 inches. The name Caldwell is on the exterior of the battery pack. The earmuffs also can operate with three AAA alkaline batteries.
Consumers should immediately remove the recalled lithium-battery pack from the earmuffs and contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions in accordance with local laws and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries; including shipping.
None reported.
Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021 for about $100 for the earmuffs.
American Outdoor Brands Inc., of Columbia, Mo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800