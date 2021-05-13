  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Alliance Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due To Failure To Meet Child

Alliance Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Sodium Hydroxide Flakes, Pure Lye, Caustic Soda Drain Cleaner and Sodium Hydroxide Flake (Caustic Soda Flake)
Hazard:

The products contain sodium hydroxide, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.  In addition, the label on the products violate the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” and other mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 13, 2021
Units:

About 960

Consumer Contact:

Alliance Chemical collect at 512-365-6838 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday, email support@alliancechemical.com, or online at www.alliancechemical.com and click on Recall Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves sodium hydroxide drain cleaner sold in a 2-pound white plastic bottle with a continuous thread closure cap.  Alliance Chemical, Sodium Hydroxide Flakes, Pure Lye, Caustic Soda, NaOH, and Drain Cleaner are printed on the blue and white label.  The second recalled product involves sodium hydroxide sold in a 5-pound clear bag with a white and black label that states Sodium Hydroxide Flake and Caustic Soda Flake.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children.  Contact Alliance Chemical for a free replacement child resistant packaging and label to put on the product.  Alliance Chemical is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Alliancechemical.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from August 2020 through February 2021 for between $20 and $30.

Manufacturer(s):

Alliance Chemical, of Taylor, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-743
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

The Lye Guy Recalls Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Alliance Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
K & M International Recalls Slap Watches Due to Coin Cell Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards
TJX Recalls Infant Sleep Bags Due to Suffocation Risk; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra
Kolcraft Reannounces Recall of Inclined Sleeper Accessory and Urges Consumers to Act Now to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise