Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Ozone 500 Girls’ and Boys’ Elevate 24-Inch Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Ozone 500® Girls’ and Boys’ Elevate 24-Inch Bicycles
Hazard:

The rear shock spring on the bicycles can become stuck, creating a pinch point between the spring and the seat, posing a risk of injury, or causing the bicycles to stop unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
July 14, 2021
Units:

About 3,860

Consumer Contact:

Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, email at customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ozone 500 Girls’ and Boys’ Elevate 24-Inch Bicycles.  “Ozone 500” is printed on the frame. The girls’ bicycle frame is fuchsia with black script and the boys’ bicycle frame is black with red script. The following style numbers can be found on the seat tube. 

 

Style Number

Description

164538

Ozone 500 Girls’ Elevate 24 in Bicycles

164540

Ozone 500 Boys’ Elevate 24 in Bicycles

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and bring them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a free repair or a full refund. Consumers can also contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for a replacement shock and repair instructions or to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the bicycle for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Academy has received one report of a person injuring their hand under the seat when the rear shock spring compressed.

Sold At:

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2020 through May 2021 for about $300.

Importer(s):

Academy Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-163
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
