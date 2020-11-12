  1. Home
Zinus Recalls Bunk Beds Due Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Zinus metal bunk beds
Hazard:

The welds that secure the upper bunk can come apart, causing the upper bunk to collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
November 12, 2020
Units:

About 26,000

Consumer Contact:

Zinus at 800-613-1225 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at retrofit@zinusinc.com or online at www.zinus.com and click on “Bunk Bed Recall” under the Support category for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of Zinus’ metal bunk beds.  The OPLBB model is a black twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a square cross section.  The RPBB model is a blue twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section.  The NTBB model is a gray twin-over-full bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section.  All models have ladders built into both the head and foot of the bed.  The model number is printed on a label on the horizontal bar of the guard rail of the upper bunk.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled upper bunk and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets or a full refund. Zinus is contacting all purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of the bunk bed welds coming apart including three reports of multiple welds simultaneously failing.  Of the 13 reports received, three resulted in bumps and bruises after the consumer fell to the floor from the upper bunk when the welds failed.   

Sold At:

Online at www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com, www.homedepot.com and www.zinus.com from December 2016 through January 2020 for between $90 and $240.

Importer(s):

Zinus Inc., of Tracy, Calif., Zinus Inc., of Republic of Korea, and Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-707
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
