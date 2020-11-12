Zinus Recalls Bunk Beds Due Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The welds that secure the upper bunk can come apart, causing the upper bunk to collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 26,000
Zinus at 800-613-1225 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at retrofit@zinusinc.com or online at www.zinus.com and click on “Bunk Bed Recall” under the Support category for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of Zinus’ metal bunk beds. The OPLBB model is a black twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a square cross section. The RPBB model is a blue twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section. The NTBB model is a gray twin-over-full bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section. All models have ladders built into both the head and foot of the bed. The model number is printed on a label on the horizontal bar of the guard rail of the upper bunk.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled upper bunk and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets or a full refund. Zinus is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 13 reports of the bunk bed welds coming apart including three reports of multiple welds simultaneously failing. Of the 13 reports received, three resulted in bumps and bruises after the consumer fell to the floor from the upper bunk when the welds failed.
Online at www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com, www.homedepot.com and www.zinus.com from December 2016 through January 2020 for between $90 and $240.
Zinus Inc., of Tracy, Calif., Zinus Inc., of Republic of Korea, and Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.
