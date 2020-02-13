  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars Due To Crash Hazard Recall Alert

Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Yamaha Golf Cars
Hazard:

The front wheel hubs on the golf cars can crack causing the front wheels to detach, posing a crash hazard that could result in injury or death to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 13, 2020
Units:
About 1,350
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at https://www.yamahagolfcar.com/ and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four model-year 2020 golf cars, including “Drive2 QuieTech,” “Drive2 AC,” “Drive2 EFI,” and “Drive2 DC.”  The vehicles were sold in various colors, including blue, green, red, gray, tan, silver, and white.  The model and serial number can be found on a label under the seat on the left side.

 

Model Year

Model Name

Model Prefix

Affected Serial Number Range

2020

Drive2 QuieTech

J0B

305606

306957

Drive2 AC

J0J

301002

301100

Drive2 EFI

J0K

103401

104680

Drive2 DC

J0C

303701

304600
 
   
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha Golf Cars and contact a Yamaha Golf car dealer to schedule a free repair.  Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $6,100 and $6,300.

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Manufactured In:
Assembled in the United States
Recall number:
20-718
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Pro XD Utility Vehicles Due to Collision and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Brutus Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise