Yamaha Guitar Group Recalls Digital Wireless Equipment for Electric Guitars Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB Charging Cables
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force,  posing fire and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
March 12, 2020
Units:
About 82,000 (In addition, about 4,700 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha toll-free at 877- 865-4636 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.line6.com and click on “Corrective Action” or go to www.line6.com/g10recall for information on how to download a firmware update for the G10 Family of Products and to get a refund for the charging cable.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Line 6 Relay G10, G10S (G10SR), and G10T Digital Wireless Guitar System (G10 Family of Products) that allows an electric guitar to be connected wirelessly to an amplifier.  The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger. The receivers have both a 1/4” and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment.  The products are black in color. The Relay G10T transmitter is stamped “Relay G10” and has a four-digit date code followed by a six-digit individual serial number.

G10

G10S (G10SR)

G10T

Serial ####

Serial ###

Serial ###

6601000001

6736000001

6640000001
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Yamaha to receive a free repair for the G10 Family of Products, and a full refund for the G10T USB charging cable.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Yamaha is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, including one report of minor property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2016 through December 2019 for about $180 for the G10, $250 for the G10S, $100 for the G10T and about $15 for the USB Charging cable.

Importer(s):

Yamaha Guitar Group Inc., of Calabasas, Calif

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-089
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
