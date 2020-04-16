Wyndmere Naturals Recalls Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches & Pains Synergistic Essential Oil Blend Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Wyndmere Naturals at 800-207-8538 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@wyndmerenaturals.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, product name and the date you purchased the product or online at www.wyndmerenaturals.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Birch Sweet Essential Oil in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and a yellow label. “Wyndmere,” “Birch Sweet,” “Pure Essential Oil,” and UPC code 602444000907 are printed on the label. The batch number 12717-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.
The Aches & Pains Synergistic Blend was sold in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and blue label. “Wyndmere,” “Aches & Pains,” “Synergistic Blend,” and UPC code 602444010609 are printed on the label. Batch number 112019-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Wyndmere Naturals for a full refund or a free child resistant replacement cap.
None reported
Grocery stores and online at Amazon.com and wyndmerenaturals.com from January 2020 through March 2020 for between $7 and $12.
Wyndmere Naturals Inc., of New Hope, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800