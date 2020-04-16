  1. Home
Wyndmere Naturals Recalls Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches & Pains Synergistic Essential Oil Blend Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Wyndmere Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches and Pains Synergistic Blend
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 2,850
Consumer Contact:

Wyndmere Naturals at 800-207-8538 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@wyndmerenaturals.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, product name and the date you purchased the product or online at www.wyndmerenaturals.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Birch Sweet Essential Oil in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and a yellow label. “Wyndmere,” “Birch Sweet,” “Pure Essential Oil,” and UPC code 602444000907 are printed on the label. The batch number 12717-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.

The Aches & Pains Synergistic Blend was sold in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and blue label.  “Wyndmere,” “Aches & Pains,” “Synergistic Blend,” and UPC code 602444010609 are printed on the label. Batch number 112019-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Wyndmere Naturals for a full refund or a free child resistant replacement cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Grocery stores and online at Amazon.com and wyndmerenaturals.com from January 2020 through March 2020 for between $7 and $12.

Manufacturer(s):

Wyndmere Naturals Inc., of New Hope, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-111
