WHILL Recalls WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles, Model Ci
Hazard:

The vehicle’s control pad can malfunction causing the power to turn on/off and the speed to increase/decrease, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 9, 2020
Units:
About 1,160
Consumer Contact:

WHILL toll-free at 844-699-4455, email at na.team@whill.inc or online at https://whill.us/ and click on “Contact” and then “Support” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WHILL Model Ci.  The product is a personal mobility device that is powered by a lithium ion battery, is occupant-controlled and motorized.  The serial number of the recalled device ranges from C_1711188_US to C_1909011_US.  The serial number label is located on the seat assembly.  WHILL and Model Ci are printed on the battery compartment.  The vehicles have one chair with a platform and four wheels.  The chairs are black and the arm covers come in white, red, blue and black colors.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled personal mobility vehicle and contact WHILL for a free replacement control pad.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been 15 reports of device malfunctions.  No injuries have been  reported.

Sold At:

Online at spinlife.com, scootaround.com, accessnsm.com and topmobility.com and other online retailers from November 2017 through September 2019 for about $4,500.

Manufacturer(s):

WHILL, Inc. (Japan), of Japan

Importer(s):

WHILL, Inc. (USA), of San Mateo, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-177
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
