WHILL Recalls WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The vehicle’s control pad can malfunction causing the power to turn on/off and the speed to increase/decrease, posing crash and injury hazards.
WHILL toll-free at 844-699-4455, email at na.team@whill.inc or online at https://whill.us/ and click on “Contact” and then “Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WHILL Model Ci. The product is a personal mobility device that is powered by a lithium ion battery, is occupant-controlled and motorized. The serial number of the recalled device ranges from C_1711188_US to C_1909011_US. The serial number label is located on the seat assembly. WHILL and Model Ci are printed on the battery compartment. The vehicles have one chair with a platform and four wheels. The chairs are black and the arm covers come in white, red, blue and black colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled personal mobility vehicle and contact WHILL for a free replacement control pad.
There have been 15 reports of device malfunctions. No injuries have been reported.
Online at spinlife.com, scootaround.com, accessnsm.com and topmobility.com and other online retailers from November 2017 through September 2019 for about $4,500.
WHILL, Inc. (Japan), of Japan
WHILL, Inc. (USA), of San Mateo, Calif.
