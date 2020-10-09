  1. Home
Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Great Falls outdoor ceiling fans
Hazard:

The fan blades can crack and break, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 9, 2020
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact:

Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at 888-417-6222 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.westinghouselighting.com/product-notification or www.westinghouselighting.com and click the Recall Notice link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Westinghouse Lighting’s Great Falls 52” outdoor ceiling fans with four dark walnut blades, frosted amber glass and an LED lamp.  The fan blades are 22 inches long and have an oil rubbed bronze finish.  Model number 72043 and a product order number of 016555, 016761, 016647, 017157, 016648 or 017349 are printed on the top of the fan’s motor housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Westinghouse Lighting for instructions on receiving a free replacement blade kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Westinghouse Lighting has received 62 reports of the fan blades cracking or breaking, including one report of an impact injury.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Wayfair.com and independent distributors nationwide from October 2019 through August 2020 for between $170 and $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Westinghouse Lighting, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-701
