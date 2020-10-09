Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fan blades can crack and break, posing an impact injury hazard.
About 3,000
Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at 888-417-6222 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.westinghouselighting.com/product-notification or www.westinghouselighting.com and click the Recall Notice link at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Westinghouse Lighting’s Great Falls 52” outdoor ceiling fans with four dark walnut blades, frosted amber glass and an LED lamp. The fan blades are 22 inches long and have an oil rubbed bronze finish. Model number 72043 and a product order number of 016555, 016761, 016647, 017157, 016648 or 017349 are printed on the top of the fan’s motor housing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Westinghouse Lighting for instructions on receiving a free replacement blade kit.
Westinghouse Lighting has received 62 reports of the fan blades cracking or breaking, including one report of an impact injury.
Online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Wayfair.com and independent distributors nationwide from October 2019 through August 2020 for between $170 and $200.
Westinghouse Lighting, of Philadelphia, Pa.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800