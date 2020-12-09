Washington Shoe Company Recalls Western Chief Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 77,400
Washington Shoe Company toll-free at 855-545-0862 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@westernchief.com, or online at https://www.washingtonshoe.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes the Western Chief “Abstract Camo,” “Alia Silver,” and “Sweetheart Navy” Light-Up Rain Boots in sizes 5-12 for toddlers or children. The recalled boots are camouflage, silver glitter, and navy with hearts; include boot handles; and have a light up feature in the heel of the boot. The rivets used to attach the handles are silver-gray in color. “Western Chief” and the model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers are T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots, take the boots away from children, and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.
The firm has received 115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching and 2 reports of children placing the rivets in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from May 2020 through October 2020 for about $25.
Washington Shoe Company, of Kent, Wash.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800