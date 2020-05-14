  1. Home
W8 Distributing Recalls Jade Bloom Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Jade Bloom Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 14, 2020
Units:
About 6,400
Consumer Contact:

Jade Bloom toll-free at 844-787-3645 and select option 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@jadebloom.com or online at www.jadebloom.com and click on Recall Department for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 1 mL, 10 mL, 60 mL and 120 mL amber glass bottles of Jade Bloom Wintergreen Essential Oil and 10 mL green glass bottles of Birch Sweet Essential Oil with black caps.  The bottle’s label displays the Jade Bloom logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle.  SKU 2938223 can be found on the cap of the Wintergreen Essential Oil and UPC code 641990784039 under the bar code.  UPC 641990784084 can be found under the bar code of the Birch Sweet Essential Oil.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Jade Bloom for instructions on how to dispose of the products and receive a full refund or a store credit. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at JadeBloom.com from August 2015 through February 2020 for between $6 to $40.

Manufacturer(s):

W8 Distributing dba Jade Bloom, of Draper, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-743
