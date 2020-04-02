  1. Home
VP Harrier and Giant Pinner Bicycle Pedals Recalled Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Made by VP Components

Name of product:
VP Harrier and Giant Pinner DH bicycle pedals
Hazard:

The pedal body can separate from the pedal spindle resulting in a loss of balance, posing fall and injury hazards for the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 2, 2020
Units:
About 5,400 (2,700 pairs) Harrier and Giant Pinner DH pedals
Consumer Contact:

VP Components toll-free at 844-698-8883 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email inquiry@vpcomponents.com, or visit www.vpcomponents.com and click on “Product Recall” (for Harrier pedals) or visit www.giant-bicycles.com/us and click on “Recall Information” (for Giant Pinner DH pedals).

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves VP Components Harrier and Giant Pinner DH bicycle pedals. The pedals were sold separately from bicycles. A spindle extends through the pedal body.  One end of the spindle is attached to the end of the crank arm of the bicycle. The other end of the spindle is secured to the pedal body with a fastener. The pedals are red, silver or black-colored with Harrier or Giant printed on the pedal body.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle pedals contact the bike shop or online retailer where the pedals were originally purchased to arrange for free replacement pedals.

Incidents/Injuries:

VP Components has received 79 reports of broken spindles and one report of a rider injured in a fall, after the spindle of a Giant Pinner DH model pedal separated from the body of the pedal.

Sold At:

Bicycle stores nationwide and online at various websites from approximately May 2017 through December 2017 for between $113 and $116 each.

Manufacturer(s):

VP Components, of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Giant Bicycle Inc., Newbury Park, Calif. (Giant Pinner DH model pedals), Unknown (for Harrier pedals)

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-104
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
