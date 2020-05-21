  1. Home
Viva Doria Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 21, 2020
Units:
About 520
Consumer Contact:

Viva Doria at 800-640-3753 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@vivadoria.com, or online at www.vivadoria.com and click on “Product Safety Info” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 30mL (1 fl. oz.) amber glass bottle with a black euro dropper cap.  The UPC code 638037993110 is listed on the product label, under the bar code.  The green label on the front of each bottle displays the Viva Doria logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Viva Doria for instructions on how to dispose the product and receive a full refund.  All known purchasers are being notified directly about the recall by Viva Doria or by the online retailer where the product was purchased.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. 

Sold At:

Online at VivaDoria.com, Ebay.com and Amazon.com from May 2019 through April 2020 for about $10.

Manufacturer(s):

Viva Doria, Inc. of Redmond, Wash.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-746
