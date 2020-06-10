Ushio America Recalls Indiglow LED T8 Lamps Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled lamps can overheat causing the glass tube to fall and strike those standing nearby, posing an injury hazard.
Ushio America at 800-838-7446 between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via email to customerservice@ushio.com, or online at www.Ushio.com and click on Product Recalls at the top of the Home Page or visit https://www.ushio.com/ushio-indiglow-led-t8-recall-information/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ushio America’s Indiglow LED T8 backlight lamps, with a 4ft. tube. The lamps are direct drop-in replacements for 30W and 32W T8 fluorescent tubes. The firm name USHIO and brand name Indiglow are on the lamp. The manufacturing date code is imprinted on the silver aluminum end cap of the lamp indicated by 16xx or 17xx.
Consumers should immediately stop using Ushio America T8 Indiglow LED lamps and contact the firm for a full refund or a free replacement lamp. Ushio America is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Ushio America has received reports of five incidents involving the lamp tubes overheating and falling to the ground. No injuries have been reported.
Candela Corporation, Bulb America, Atlanta Light Bulbs, Dial Electric, Television Production Services, and, 1000 bulbs.com, and distributors nationwide and online at Ushio.com from March 2017 through March 2018 for about $25.
Ushio America Inc., of Cypress, Calif.
