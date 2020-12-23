  1. Home
Urban Outfitters Recalls Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Swirled Taper and Sofia Taper Candle Holders
Hazard:

The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 23, 2020
Units:

About 5,300 (In addition, about 300 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Urban Outfitters at 800-282-2200 24 hours a day, email at recall@urbn.com, or online at www.urbanoutfitters.com/recall or www.urbanoutfitters.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Urban Outfitter’s Swirled Taper and Sofia Taper Candle Holders.  They are made out of resin and were sold in the following colors and SKU numbers.  The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holders.

 

Recalled Urban Outfitter Swirled Taper Candle Holders

Model Name

Color

SKU Numbers

Swirled Taper Candle Holder

Amber

0056497571 / 0055361745

Swirled Taper Candle Holder

Green

0056497597 / 0055361752

Sofia Taper Candle Holder

Moss

0056497308 / 0054947544

Sofia Taper Candle Holder

Lavender

0056497316 / 0054947528

Sofia Taper Candle Holder

Peach

0056497324 / 0054947502
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund.  Customers can also contact Urban Outfitters to receive a prepaid return label to return the candle holders by mail.  Urban Outfitters is contacting online purchasers by email; in-store purchasers should contact Urban Outfitters.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of the candle holders catching fire including 1 report of property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from February 2020 through October 2020 for between $12 and $14.

Importer(s):

Urban Outfitters Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-058
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
