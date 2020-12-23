Urban Outfitters Recalls Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard.
About 5,300 (In addition, about 300 in Canada)
Urban Outfitters at 800-282-2200 24 hours a day, email at recall@urbn.com, or online at www.urbanoutfitters.com/recall or www.urbanoutfitters.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Urban Outfitter’s Swirled Taper and Sofia Taper Candle Holders. They are made out of resin and were sold in the following colors and SKU numbers. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holders.
|
Recalled Urban Outfitter Swirled Taper Candle Holders
|
Model Name
|
Color
|
SKU Numbers
|
Swirled Taper Candle Holder
|
Amber
|
0056497571 / 0055361745
|
Swirled Taper Candle Holder
|
Green
|
0056497597 / 0055361752
|
Sofia Taper Candle Holder
|
Moss
|
0056497308 / 0054947544
|
Sofia Taper Candle Holder
|
Lavender
|
0056497316 / 0054947528
|
Sofia Taper Candle Holder
|
Peach
|
0056497324 / 0054947502
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Urban Outfitters to receive a prepaid return label to return the candle holders by mail. Urban Outfitters is contacting online purchasers by email; in-store purchasers should contact Urban Outfitters.
The firm has received 11 reports of the candle holders catching fire including 1 report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from February 2020 through October 2020 for between $12 and $14.
Urban Outfitters Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.
