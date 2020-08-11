Transform Recalls Four-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart

The recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Transform at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.kmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides sold by Transform under the Essential Home brand and identified as the “Belmont 2.0” model. The chests measure approximately 29.8 inches in height and 27.7 inches in width, and were sold in four colors including black, pine, walnut, and white. The manufacturer’s name, “Kappesberg Moveis,” and the model number “F214” can be found on the instruction manual that came with each chest.
|
Kmart Item Number
|
Mfr. Model Number
|
UPC
|
Color
|
01832577-9
|
F214-PRF
|
7-89515563264-9
|
Black
|
01832593-6
|
F214-MEF
|
7-89515563273-1
|
Pine
|
01832637-1
|
F214-WAF
|
7-89515563285-4
|
Walnut
|
01833166-0
|
F214-BRF
|
7-89515590807-2
|
White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. For chests purchased on or after February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit and upon request, a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor kit. For chests purchased before February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit.
None reported.
Kmart stores nationwide and online at Kmart.com from March 2018 through April 2020 for about $60.
Moveis K1 LTDA, of Brazil
Sears Holdings Management Corp., of Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Transform SR Holding Management LLC, of Hoffman Estates, Ill. (on or after February 11, 2019), Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill. (before February 11, 2019)
