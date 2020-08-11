  1. Home
Transform Recalls Four-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart

Name of product:
Essential Home Belmont 2.0 four-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 11, 2020
Units:
About 19,900
Consumer Contact:

Transform at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.kmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides sold by Transform under the Essential Home brand and identified as the “Belmont 2.0” model.  The chests measure approximately 29.8 inches in height and 27.7 inches in width, and were sold in four colors including black, pine, walnut, and white.  The manufacturer’s name, “Kappesberg Moveis,” and the model number “F214” can be found on the instruction manual that came with each chest. 

Kmart Item Number

Mfr. Model Number

UPC

Color

01832577-9

F214-PRF

7-89515563264-9

Black

01832593-6

F214-MEF

7-89515563273-1

Pine

01832637-1

F214-WAF

7-89515563285-4

Walnut

01833166-0

F214-BRF

7-89515590807-2

White
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access.  For chests purchased on or after February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit and upon request, a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor kit.  For chests purchased before February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Kmart stores nationwide and online at Kmart.com from March 2018 through April 2020 for about $60.

Manufacturer(s):

Moveis K1 LTDA, of Brazil

Importer(s):

Sears Holdings Management Corp., of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Transform SR Holding Management LLC, of Hoffman Estates, Ill. (on or after February 11, 2019), Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill. (before February 11, 2019)

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
20-161
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
