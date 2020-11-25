Towsleys Recalls 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Chargers, Power Banks and Travel Chargers Due to Fire Hazard

The chargers and power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,500
Towsleys toll-free at 888-510-0488 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@towsleys.com, email recall@go2cap.com or www.towsleys.com/pbrecall for more information.
This recall involves the 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, 6700 mAh power banks and travel wall chargers distributed to employees through a corporate redemption program. The white square power bank includes a two-pronged section that plugs into the wall and 3 USB type plugs on the other side. The product is also capable of wireless charging. An Acuity heart logo is printed on the front of the charger/power banks.
Consumers should immediately stop using the chargers and contact Towsleys to receive a credit for a free replacement charger and instructions on disposing of the recalled products.
The firm has received four reports of incidents, including two that resulted in fires. One consumer reported that a fire caused $6,000 worth of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Corporate redemption program where employees were able to use credits to redeem corporate merchandise online at www.Acuitymerch.com from September 2019 through April 2020.
Shenzhen Huani Electronics Co. Ltd., of China
Concap Sportswear LLC, of Fair Lawn, N.J.
Towsleys, of Manitowoc, Wis.
