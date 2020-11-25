  1. Home
Towsleys Recalls 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Chargers, Power Banks and Travel Chargers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, power banks and travel wall chargers
Hazard:

The chargers and power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 25, 2020
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact:

Towsleys toll-free at 888-510-0488 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@towsleys.com, email recall@go2cap.com or www.towsleys.com/pbrecall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, 6700 mAh power banks and travel wall chargers distributed to employees through a corporate redemption program.  The white square power bank includes a two-pronged section that plugs into the wall and 3 USB type plugs on the other side.  The product is also capable of wireless charging.  An Acuity heart logo is printed on the front of the charger/power banks.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the chargers and contact Towsleys to receive a credit for a free replacement charger and instructions on disposing of the recalled products.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents, including two that resulted in fires.  One consumer reported that a fire caused $6,000 worth of property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Corporate redemption program where employees were able to use credits to redeem corporate merchandise online at www.Acuitymerch.com from September 2019 through April 2020.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Huani Electronics Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

 Concap Sportswear LLC, of Fair Lawn, N.J.

Distributor(s):

Towsleys, of Manitowoc, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-037
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
