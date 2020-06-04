Tim Trading Recalls Emori Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Tim Trading email at emoribeauty@gmail.com, or online at www.emoribeauty.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Emori Wintergreen Essential Oil in 10 mL amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closure. The black label on the front of each bottle displays the Emori logo, product name with 100% Pure Essential Therapeutic Grade, and the volume amount of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact Tim Trading for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or replacement with a similar product. All known purchasers are being notified directly about the recall by Tim Trading or Amazon.
None reported.
Online at EmoriBeauty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017 through March 2020 for about $7.
Tim Trading LLC, of Rowland Heights, Calif.
Emori, of Rowland Heights, Calif.
