  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Tim Trading Recalls Emori Wintergreen Essential Oil Due To Failure To Meet Child

Tim Trading Recalls Emori Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Emori Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Therapeutic Grade Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
June 4, 2020
Units:
About 900
Consumer Contact:

Tim Trading email at emoribeauty@gmail.com, or online at www.emoribeauty.com and click on Safety Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Emori Wintergreen Essential Oil in 10 mL amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closure.  The black label on the front of each bottle displays the Emori logo, product name with 100% Pure Essential Therapeutic Grade, and the volume amount of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Tim Trading for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or replacement with a similar product.  All known purchasers are being notified directly about the recall by Tim Trading or Amazon.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at EmoriBeauty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017 through March 2020 for about $7.

Importer(s):

Tim Trading LLC, of Rowland Heights, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Emori, of Rowland Heights, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-749
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Capstone Holdings Recalls Simply Earth Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Sanvall Enterprises Recalls Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Herman Miller and Design Within Reach Recall Dressers and Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Viva Doria Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets Recalled by Stargate Apparel Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise