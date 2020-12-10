  1. Home
Thermo Tents Recalls Mór Series Tents Due to Fire Hazard; Tents are Mislabeled as Fire Retardant (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Crua Tri, Crua Loj, and Crua Cottage tents in the Mór Series
Hazard:

The tents are incorrectly labeled as being fire retardant (FR), posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Label
Recall date:
December 10, 2020
Units:

About 260

Consumer Contact:

Thermo Tents USA Inc. toll-free at 888-480-2550 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@cruaoutdoors.com or online at cruaoutdoors.com and click on "Important Safety Notification" for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves tents in the Mór Series including the Crua Tri (SKU: TRI-01, EAN: 0602815520812), the Crua Loj (SKU: LOJ-01, EAN: 0602815520805), and the Crua Cottage (SKU: COTTAGE-01, EAN: 0669014590473).  The SKU, EAN and name of the tent are located on the box of the tent.  The tents are green with “Crua Outdoors” printed on the outside.  The tent dimensions are as follows:

Model

Height

Length

Width

Crua Cottage

8.2ft / 250cm  

8.2ft / 250cm

8.2ft / 250cm (front) - 5.9ft / 180cm (back)

Crua Loj

7ft / 213cm

24ft / 732cm

14ft / 427cm

Crua Tri

5.2ft / 157cm

7.8ft / 234cm

6.5ft / 196cm
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the tents below near any flame or other source of ignition.  The firm will send the purchasers a new free label stating that the tent is not fire retardant (FR).  Once consumers receive the new label, they should remove the incorrect original label, replace it with the new label, and keep the tents away from any flame or other source of ignition.  Thermo Tents is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.cruaoutdoors.com, Moosejaw.com, CampSaver.com, Walmart.com, Cabella.com, Basspro.com, and Amazon.com from March 2019 through August 2020 for about $900 (Crua Tri), $3,000 (Crua Loj) and $2,000 (Crua Cottage).

Importer(s):

Thermo Tent U.S.A. Inc., of Saranac Lake, N.Y. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-713
