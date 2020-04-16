  1. Home
The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Energy Formula Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Vitamin Shoppe Energy Formula Multivitamins (90 Tablets)
Hazard:

The product is a dietary supplement containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 2,800
Consumer Contact:

The Vitamin Shoppe toll-free at 866-293-3367 (in the U.S.) and 201-552-6000 (outside the U.S.) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at customercare@vitaminshoppe.com, or online at www.vitaminshoppe.com and click on Product Recall Alert or go to www.vitaminshoppe.com/u/contact-us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Vitamin Shoppe’s Energy Formula multivitamins in a white bottle with a blue, white, and gold label. Each bottle contains 90 tablets and has the code VS-3293 with the lot number 8102351 located on the bottom of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact The Vitamin Shoppe for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a refund or merchandise credit. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide and online at VitaminShoppe.com from April 2019 through January 2020 for between $15 and $22.

Manufacturer(s):

The Vitamin Shoppe, of Secaucus, N.J.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-732
