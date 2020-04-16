The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Energy Formula Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product is a dietary supplement containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
The Vitamin Shoppe toll-free at 866-293-3367 (in the U.S.) and 201-552-6000 (outside the U.S.) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at customercare@vitaminshoppe.com, or online at www.vitaminshoppe.com and click on Product Recall Alert or go to www.vitaminshoppe.com/u/contact-us for more information.
This recall involves The Vitamin Shoppe’s Energy Formula multivitamins in a white bottle with a blue, white, and gold label. Each bottle contains 90 tablets and has the code VS-3293 with the lot number 8102351 located on the bottom of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact The Vitamin Shoppe for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a refund or merchandise credit. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide and online at VitaminShoppe.com from April 2019 through January 2020 for between $15 and $22.
The Vitamin Shoppe, of Secaucus, N.J.
