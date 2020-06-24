  1. Home
The Furniture Connexion Recalls Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches
Hazard:

The recalled bench can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards to the consumer. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 24, 2020
Units:
About 5,400
Consumer Contact:

The Furniture Connexion Inc collect at 971-420-8258 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email to compliance@porterdesignsusa.com, or www.porterdesignsusa.com/productsafety and click on the “Recall-Forrest Live Edge Bench” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches. Model number LE6 is printed on the carton. This bench has a solid wood top and two metal legs. The bench is 60 inches wide, 14 inches deep and 18 inches high. The wooden top is a natural finish and the leg color is gunmetal.

Description

Model Number

Size

Modavari Forrest Live Edge Bench

LE6

60.0” (W) x 14.0” (D) x 18.0” (H)

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Furniture Connexion Inc for a free a repair kit. The Furniture Connexion Inc is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Furniture Connexion has received 12 reports of tipping or instability, including two injuries. Injuries include a head injury and toe injury.

Sold At:

Fred Meyer & Smith’s Marketplace Stores nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for about $300.

Importer(s):

The Furniture Connexion Inc, of Portland, Ore.

Distributor(s):

Fred Meyer & Smith’s Marketplace, of Portland, Ore.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
20-142
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
