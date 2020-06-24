The Furniture Connexion Recalls Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled bench can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards to the consumer.
The Furniture Connexion Inc collect at 971-420-8258 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email to compliance@porterdesignsusa.com, or www.porterdesignsusa.com/productsafety and click on the “Recall-Forrest Live Edge Bench” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches. Model number LE6 is printed on the carton. This bench has a solid wood top and two metal legs. The bench is 60 inches wide, 14 inches deep and 18 inches high. The wooden top is a natural finish and the leg color is gunmetal.
|
Description
|
Model Number
|
Size
|
Modavari Forrest Live Edge Bench
|
LE6
|
60.0” (W) x 14.0” (D) x 18.0” (H)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Furniture Connexion Inc for a free a repair kit. The Furniture Connexion Inc is contacting all purchasers directly.
The Furniture Connexion has received 12 reports of tipping or instability, including two injuries. Injuries include a head injury and toe injury.
Fred Meyer & Smith’s Marketplace Stores nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for about $300.
The Furniture Connexion Inc, of Portland, Ore.
Fred Meyer & Smith’s Marketplace, of Portland, Ore.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800