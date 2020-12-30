  1. Home
Target Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cloud Island infant rompers
Hazard:

The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 30, 2020
Units:

About 299,000

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.  Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.  The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.  The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers.  Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

 

Item Number

Item Description

206-05-1379

Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn

206-05-1380

Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months

206-05-1381

Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months

206-05-1382

Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months

206-05-1383

Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months

206-05-1384

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn

206-05-1385

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months

206-05-1386

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months

206-05-1387

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months

206-05-1388

Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months

206-05-1394

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn

206-05-1395

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months

206-05-1396

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months

206-05-1397

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months

206-05-1398

Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months

206-05-3740

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn

206-05-3741

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months

206-05-3742

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months

206-05-3743

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months

206-05-3744

Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months

206-05-5920

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn

206-05-5921

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months

206-05-5922

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months

206-05-5923

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months

206-05-5924

Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.  Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China and Vietnam
Recall number:
21-061
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
