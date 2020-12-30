Target Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.
About 299,000
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
|
Item Number
|
Item Description
|
206-05-1379
|
Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn
|
206-05-1380
|
Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months
|
206-05-1381
|
Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
|
206-05-1382
|
Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months
|
206-05-1383
|
Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months
|
206-05-1384
|
Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
|
206-05-1385
|
Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
|
206-05-1386
|
Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
|
206-05-1387
|
Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
|
206-05-1388
|
Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
|
206-05-1394
|
Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn
|
206-05-1395
|
Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months
|
206-05-1396
|
Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months
|
206-05-1397
|
Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months
|
206-05-1398
|
Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months
|
206-05-3740
|
Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn
|
206-05-3741
|
Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months
|
206-05-3742
|
Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months
|
206-05-3743
|
Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months
|
206-05-3744
|
Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months
|
206-05-5920
|
Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
|
206-05-5921
|
Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
|
206-05-5922
|
Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
|
206-05-5923
|
Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
|
206-05-5924
|
Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months
Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.
The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
