StoreYourBoard.com Recalls Hi-Lift Storage Hoists Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Hi-Lift Storage Hoist Classic and Pro models sold with green polypropylene straps.
Hazard:

The green straps can break while the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist is in use, causing whatever object was being stored in the hoist to fall, posing an injury hazard to passersby. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 3, 2020
Units:
About 36,700 (In addition, about 250 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

StoreYourBoard.com toll-free at 877-729-2509 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail StoreYourBoard.com at HiLiftRecall@StoreYourBoard.com, or online at www.StoreYourBoard.com and click on Product Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the green polypropylene straps sold with Hi-Lift Storage Hoist Classic and Pro models storage hoists.  The Hi-Lift Storage Hoist is used to suspend equipment for purposes of storage.  The packaging for the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist says “Spire Supply.”  Only green straps are included in this recall. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled straps and contact StoreYourBoard.com for instructions on proper disposal of the green straps and how to receive free black replacement straps.  StoreYourBoard.com is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

StoreYourBoard has received six reports of straps breaking.  No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Online at www.StoreYourBoard.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and eBay.com nationwide from January 2018 through June 2020 for about $35 with the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist.

Importer(s):

Spire LLC d/b/a StoreYourBoard.com, of Troy, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-774
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
