StoreYourBoard.com Recalls Hi-Lift Storage Hoists Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The green straps can break while the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist is in use, causing whatever object was being stored in the hoist to fall, posing an injury hazard to passersby.
StoreYourBoard.com toll-free at 877-729-2509 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail StoreYourBoard.com at HiLiftRecall@StoreYourBoard.com, or online at www.StoreYourBoard.com and click on Product Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the green polypropylene straps sold with Hi-Lift Storage Hoist Classic and Pro models storage hoists. The Hi-Lift Storage Hoist is used to suspend equipment for purposes of storage. The packaging for the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist says “Spire Supply.” Only green straps are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled straps and contact StoreYourBoard.com for instructions on proper disposal of the green straps and how to receive free black replacement straps. StoreYourBoard.com is contacting all known purchasers directly.
StoreYourBoard has received six reports of straps breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.StoreYourBoard.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and eBay.com nationwide from January 2018 through June 2020 for about $35 with the Hi-Lift Storage Hoist.
Spire LLC d/b/a StoreYourBoard.com, of Troy, Va.
