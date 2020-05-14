Sterno Home Recalls Path Light Kits With LED Power Supplies Due to Shock Hazard

The path lights have a defective Sterno Home LED power supply that has a plug blade that can remain in the AC outlet when the LED power supply is pulled from the outlet, posing a risk of electric shock to the user.
Sterno Home toll-free at 888-867-6095 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@sternohome.com or online at www.sternohome.com/recalls or www.sternohome.com and click on RECALL NOTICE in the top left corner or for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting and Paradise light kits sold with Sterno Home LED power supplies. The power supplies alter the voltage going through the light circuit. “Hampton Bay,” “Patriot Lighting,” and “Paradise” are printed on the rating label of the lights.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled path lights and contact Sterno Home to receive a free replacement LED power supply and installation instructions.
The firm has received one report of the light’s power supply plug blade detaching in an AC outlet. No injuries have been reported.
Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide and online from March 2017 through May 2020 for between $50 and $100.
Sterno Home Inc., of Canada
