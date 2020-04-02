Stelpro Design Recalls Sonoma Wall Fan Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

An internal part of the heater fails to meet flammability performance requirements, posing a fire hazard.
Stelpro toll-free at 844-783-5776 Ext. 1204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.stelpro.com and click on “Warnings/Safety” at the bottom of the page, or www.stelpro.com/en-US/warnings-safety and click on “Sonoma Safety notice” for more information.
This recall involves ASSO and ASSOS Sonoma wall fan heaters. The heaters are white, with the Stelpro name on the front. Only heaters with version or production codes 47-19 or prior are affected by this recall. The model number and version or production code is located on the product nameplate that is on the underside of the front cover. These model numbers are included in the recall.
Model Numbers
ASSO1501T2TW
ASSOS1501MW
ASSO1501T2TWBBW
ASSOS1501MWBBW
ASSO1501T2W
ASSOS1501W
ASSO1501T2WBBW
ASSOS1501WBBW
ASSO1501WCW
ASSOS1501WCW
ASSO1501WCWBBW
ASSOS1501WCWBBW
ASSO1502T2TW
ASSOS1502WCW
ASSO1502T2TWBBW
ASSOS1502WCWBBW
ASSO1502T2W
ASSOS2002MW
ASSO1502T2WBBW
ASSOS2002MWBBW
ASSO1502WCW
ASSOS2002W
ASSO1502WCWBBW
ASSOS2002WBBW
ASSO2002T2TW
ASSOS2002WCW
ASSO2002T2TWBBW
ASSOS2002WCWBBW
ASSO2002T2W
ASSOS2008MW
ASSO2002T2WBBW
ASSOS2008MWBBW
ASSO2002WCW
ASSOS2008W
ASSO2002WCWBBW
ASSOS2008WBBW
ASSO2008T2TW
ASSOS2008WCW
ASSO2008T2TWBBW
ASSOS2008WCWBBW
ASSO2008T2W
ASSO2008T2WBBW
ASSO2008WCW
ASSO2008WCWBBW
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Stelpro for information on receiving a free replacement wall fan heater.
Stelpro has received five reports of overheating. There are no reports of injuries.
Electrical distributors nationwide from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $140 to $370.
Stelpro Design Inc., of Quebec, Canada
