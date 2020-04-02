  1. Home
Stelpro Design Recalls Sonoma Wall Fan Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

ASSO and ASSOS Sonoma wall fan heaters
 An internal part of the heater fails to meet flammability performance requirements, posing a fire hazard.

Replace
April 2, 2020
About 3,600
Stelpro toll-free at 844-783-5776 Ext. 1204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.stelpro.com and click on “Warnings/Safety” at the bottom of the page, or www.stelpro.com/en-US/warnings-safety and click on “Sonoma Safety notice” for more information.

This recall involves ASSO and ASSOS Sonoma wall fan heaters.  The heaters are white, with the Stelpro name on the front. Only heaters with version or production codes 47-19 or prior are affected by this recall.  The model number and version or production code is located on the product nameplate that is on the underside of the front cover. These model numbers are included in the recall.

 

Model Numbers

ASSO1501T2TW

ASSOS1501MW

ASSO1501T2TWBBW

ASSOS1501MWBBW

ASSO1501T2W

ASSOS1501W

ASSO1501T2WBBW

ASSOS1501WBBW

ASSO1501WCW

ASSOS1501WCW

ASSO1501WCWBBW

ASSOS1501WCWBBW

ASSO1502T2TW

ASSOS1502WCW

ASSO1502T2TWBBW

ASSOS1502WCWBBW

ASSO1502T2W

ASSOS2002MW

ASSO1502T2WBBW

ASSOS2002MWBBW

ASSO1502WCW

ASSOS2002W

ASSO1502WCWBBW

ASSOS2002WBBW

ASSO2002T2TW

ASSOS2002WCW

ASSO2002T2TWBBW

ASSOS2002WCWBBW

ASSO2002T2W

ASSOS2008MW

ASSO2002T2WBBW

ASSOS2008MWBBW

ASSO2002WCW

ASSOS2008W

ASSO2002WCWBBW

ASSOS2008WBBW

ASSO2008T2TW

ASSOS2008WCW

ASSO2008T2TWBBW

ASSOS2008WCWBBW

ASSO2008T2W

  

ASSO2008T2WBBW

  

ASSO2008WCW

  

ASSO2008WCWBBW

  
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Stelpro for information on receiving a free replacement wall fan heater.

Stelpro has received five reports of overheating.  There are no reports of injuries.

Electrical distributors nationwide from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $140 to $370.

Stelpro Design Inc., of Quebec, Canada

Canada
20-105
