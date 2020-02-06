  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Star Water Systems Recalls Sump Pumps Due To Fire Hazard

Star Water Systems Recalls Sump Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Sump Pumps sold under Utilitech, Do It and Star Water Systems brands
Hazard:

The sump pumps can overheat, posing a risk of fire.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 33,000
Consumer Contact:

Star Water Systems at 800-742-5044 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.starwatersystems.com/en-na/ and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves pedestal sump pumps that are used in residential de-watering.  The sump pumps are sold under three brand names: Utilitech, Do It and Star Water Systems.  The model and manufacture date codes are printed on the nameplate on the sump pump. Only the following model numbers, date codes and UPC codes of the pumps are included in the recall:  

Brand Name

Model #

Manufacturing Date Codes

UPC Codes

Utilitech

#148009

1017 - 0219

054757098483

Do It

#433063

0214 - 0219

009326405087

Star Water Systems

#3CEH

0715 - 0219

054757000721
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled sump pumps and contact Star Water Systems for instructions to disable their pump and to obtain a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the recalled sump pumps smoking.  No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Lowe’s, Do It Best, Orscheln Farm & Home, HEP Sales, Carter Lumber, Theisen’s, Falder’s, Big R, Holmes Lumber, Schlemmer Hardware, Elnes Marketing, JFW Sales & Marketing, and MK Enterprises and online at Amazon.com from June 2014 through December 2019 for about $100. 

Manufacturer(s):

Junhe Pumps Holding Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Star Water Systems, of Kendallville, Ind. 

Distributor(s):

Star Water Systems, of Kendallville, Ind. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-069
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

STIHL Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Injury Hazard
The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard
Bosch Thermotechnology Recalls Buderus Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard
Bass Pro Recalls MR. STEAK™ Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise