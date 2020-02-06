Star Water Systems Recalls Sump Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

The sump pumps can overheat, posing a risk of fire.
Star Water Systems at 800-742-5044 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.starwatersystems.com/en-na/ and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves pedestal sump pumps that are used in residential de-watering. The sump pumps are sold under three brand names: Utilitech, Do It and Star Water Systems. The model and manufacture date codes are printed on the nameplate on the sump pump. Only the following model numbers, date codes and UPC codes of the pumps are included in the recall:
|
Brand Name
|
Model #
|
Manufacturing Date Codes
|
UPC Codes
|
Utilitech
|
#148009
|
1017 - 0219
|
054757098483
|
Do It
|
#433063
|
0214 - 0219
|
009326405087
|
Star Water Systems
|
#3CEH
|
0715 - 0219
|
054757000721
Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled sump pumps and contact Star Water Systems for instructions to disable their pump and to obtain a full refund.
The firm has received six reports of the recalled sump pumps smoking. No injuries have been reported.
Lowe’s, Do It Best, Orscheln Farm & Home, HEP Sales, Carter Lumber, Theisen’s, Falder’s, Big R, Holmes Lumber, Schlemmer Hardware, Elnes Marketing, JFW Sales & Marketing, and MK Enterprises and online at Amazon.com from June 2014 through December 2019 for about $100.
Junhe Pumps Holding Co., Ltd., of China
Star Water Systems, of Kendallville, Ind.
Star Water Systems, of Kendallville, Ind.
