Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Children’s flashlights
Hazard:

The batteries in the flashlight can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 9, 2020
Units:

About 6,100 (In addition, about 380 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Spirit Halloween toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or online at www.spirithalloween.com and click on product recall at the bottom of homepage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three children’s flashlights that come with three or four interchangable light covers.  The ZAG Miraculous flashlight is red with the Marinette and Ladybug characters, the Ghostbusters flashlight is green with the Ghostbusters logo, and the My Little Pony flashlight is light blue with colorful ponies.  The date code 20-05-966658-SP1 is printed on the upper side of the flashlights.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the flashlight away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight; and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the flashlight overheating, including one minor burn.

Sold At:

Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from August 2020 through September 2020 for about $8.

Importer(s):

Spirit Halloween, of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-043
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
