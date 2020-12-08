Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The batteries in the flashlight can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 6,100 (In addition, about 380 units were sold in Canada)
Spirit Halloween toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or online at www.spirithalloween.com and click on product recall at the bottom of homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three children’s flashlights that come with three or four interchangable light covers. The ZAG Miraculous flashlight is red with the Marinette and Ladybug characters, the Ghostbusters flashlight is green with the Ghostbusters logo, and the My Little Pony flashlight is light blue with colorful ponies. The date code 20-05-966658-SP1 is printed on the upper side of the flashlights.
Consumers should immediately take the flashlight away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight; and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.
The firm has received four reports of the flashlight overheating, including one minor burn.
Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from August 2020 through September 2020 for about $8.
Spirit Halloween, of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800