Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The crank arm can disengage and cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 36,000 in the United States and 3,200 in Canada
Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-722-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on ‘Safety Notices’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2019-2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles. The bicycles were sold in 27 different colors. Consumers can determine if their bicycle is part of the recall if “Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is written on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name (e.g. “3.0”) is written on the seatstay of the bicycle. The recalled models are as follows:
|
2019
|
2020
|
Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions)
Sirrus X Comp Carbon
|
Sirrus 3.0
Sirrus 4.0
Sirrus X 3.0
Sirrus X 4.0
Sirrus X 5.0
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair.
The firm has received 56 reports of crank arm disengaging, including seven reports of injuries. One injury involved a torn bicep tendon and the other six were minor injuries, such as road rash.
Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from September 2018 through June 2020 for between $850 and $1,700.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
