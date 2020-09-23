  1. Home
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport Bicycles with alloy cranks
Hazard:

The crank arm can disengage and cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 23, 2020
Units:

About 36,000 in the United States and 3,200 in Canada

Consumer Contact:

Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-722-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on ‘Safety Notices’ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the 2019-2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles.  The bicycles were sold in 27 different colors.  Consumers can determine if their bicycle is part of the recall if “Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is written on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name (e.g. “3.0”) is written on the seatstay of the bicycle.  The recalled models are as follows:    

2019

2020

Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions)

Sirrus X Comp Carbon

Sirrus 3.0

Sirrus 4.0

Sirrus X 3.0

Sirrus X 4.0

Sirrus X 5.0
 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 56 reports of crank arm disengaging, including seven reports of injuries.  One injury involved a torn bicep tendon and the other six were minor injuries, such as road rash.

Sold At:

Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from September 2018 through June 2020 for between $850 and $1,700.

Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-190
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
