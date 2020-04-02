Southern Motion Recalls “Wireless Power” Reclining Furniture Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries used to power the “Wireless Power” reclining furniture can overheat, posing a fire hazard
Southern Motion toll-free at 800-368-8865 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at wprecall@southernmotion.com or online at www.SouthernMotion.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “Wireless Power” reclining furniture powered by lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are installed internally as an optional equipment upgrade in custom configurable reclining furniture and are visible when looking under the upholstery in the rear of the furniture in a black mounting bracket. The batteries are black and rectangular. The top of the batteries are marked with the word ENouvation. ENouvation is printed on a white label on the reverse side. The side of the batteries have blinking lights indicating the charge level of the battery. Recalled furniture has a white label on the back underside of the footrest ottoman which states “Options: WP”, indicating “Wireless Power”, along with the product’s unique serial, style, and cover fabric numbers and the custom production date.
Consumers should immediately stop using the “Wireless Power” reclining furniture and contact Southern Motion for a free in-home repair, including a credit for the cost of the “Wireless Power” lithium-ion battery option.
The firm is aware of 6 incidents of batteries overheating and causing fires to the chairs and floor coverings. No injuries have been reported.
Rooms To Go, Art Van, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and other furniture stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for between approximately $1000 and $2500.
Southern Motion, of Pontotoc, Miss.
