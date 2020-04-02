  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Southern Motion Recalls Wireless Power Reclining Furniture Due To Fire Hazard

Southern Motion Recalls “Wireless Power” Reclining Furniture Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
“Wireless Power” Reclining Furniture
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries used to power the “Wireless Power” reclining furniture can overheat, posing a fire hazard

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 2, 2020
Units:
About 2,300
Consumer Contact:

Southern Motion toll-free at 800-368-8865 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at wprecall@southernmotion.com or online at www.SouthernMotion.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “Wireless Power” reclining furniture powered by lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are installed internally as an optional equipment upgrade in custom configurable reclining furniture and are visible when looking under the upholstery in the rear of the furniture in a black mounting bracket. The batteries are black and rectangular.  The top of the batteries are marked with the word ENouvation. ENouvation is printed on a white label on the reverse side. The side of the batteries have blinking lights indicating the charge level of the battery. Recalled furniture has a white label on the back underside of the footrest ottoman which states “Options: WP”, indicating “Wireless Power”, along with the product’s unique serial, style, and cover fabric numbers and the custom production date.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the “Wireless Power” reclining furniture and contact Southern Motion for a free in-home repair, including a credit for the cost of the “Wireless Power” lithium-ion battery option.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of 6 incidents of batteries overheating and causing fires to the chairs and floor coverings. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Rooms To Go, Art Van, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and other furniture stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for between approximately $1000 and $2500.  

Manufacturer(s):

Southern Motion, of Pontotoc, Miss.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-103
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Southern Motion Recalls “Wireless Power” Reclining Furniture Due to Fire Hazard
Homestar Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)
RH Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Return for Refund
Whalen Recalls Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece Dining Sets Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise