SODA SENSE Recalls CO2 Canisters Due To Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

A valve in the canister can break, allowing CO2 to forcefully eject the top valve, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
SODA SENSE toll-free at 855-209-4997 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@sodasense.com, or online at www.SodaSense.com and click on Product Safety at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves type 2 SODA SENSE 0.6 liter CO2 canisters sold through the SODA SENSE mail order exchange program. The metal, cylinder canisters are silver with a black cap. The SODA SENSE logo appears on the front of each canister. Only those cylinders with two (2) indented rings on the bottom are the subject of this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canisters and contact SODA SENSE to receive a free replacement canister, including shipping. SODA SENSE is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Soda Sense has received 18 reports of the canister’s top valve ejecting, resulting in minor property damage, such as damage to the home soda machine if the canister was in the machine when the valve broke, or when the valve in the canister broke, damage to surrounding property like glasses, plates or other fragile items if knocked into by the machine, the valve or the canister. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.SodaSense.com from May 2020 through June 2020 for about $21.
CO2 Exchange LLC, dba SODA SENSE, of Green Bay, Wis.
