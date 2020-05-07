  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Sobeauty Recalls Mag Cube Magnetic Ball Sets Due To Risk Of Ingestion By Children That

Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Mag Cube magnetic ball sets
Hazard:

The recalled magnet sets contain high-powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children’s toys.  When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.  Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 7, 2020
Units:
About 600 magnetic ball sets
Consumer Contact:

Sobeauty Inc. toll-free at 844-946-7437 anytime or email at recall@sobeautyinc.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes “Mag Cube” magnetic ball sets labeled as “3D MAGNETIC PUZZLE”, “MAGCUBE BUCKYBALLS” and “JOYNOTE” with “MAG CUBE” on the back of the box.  The magnet ball sets contain 216 spherical high-power rare earth magnets.  The gold-colored spherical magnets is about 3 millimeters in diameter each, and the red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple-colored spherical magnets are about 5 millimeters in diameter each.  The box contains:  a drum-shape, dark blue-colored metal container, a black velvet pouch, a plastic separator, and an instructional paper.  “MAG CUBE” and “BUCKYBALLS” are printed on the metal container.  The metal container has the following cautionary statement “WARNING Keep Away From All Children!  Do not put in nose or mouth.  This product contains small magnet(s).  Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death.  Seek immediate medical attention if magnet(s) are swallowed or inhaled.  AGES 14+.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic balls and take them away from children.  If you purchased the recalled magnetic balls for someone else, notify the recipient immediately.  Consumers should contact Sobeauty Inc. for instructions on returning your product and receiving a full refund including taxes and the original shipping cost.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported with these recalled magnet sets.  CPSC staff has received numerous incident reports of ingestions involving other small, high-powered magnets, including many that required surgery.

Sold At:

Online at Walmart.com from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $13 and $20.

Importer(s):

Sobeauty Inc., of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-741
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Ximi Vogue Recalls Children’s Neck Pillows Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning
Natural Health Partners Recalls Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Naturo Sciences Recalls Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Manhattan Toy Recalls Musical Lili Llama Due to Choking Hazard
Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters Due to Fall Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise