Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert)

The recalled magnet sets contain high-powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children’s toys. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.
Sobeauty Inc. toll-free at 844-946-7437 anytime or email at recall@sobeautyinc.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes “Mag Cube” magnetic ball sets labeled as “3D MAGNETIC PUZZLE”, “MAGCUBE BUCKYBALLS” and “JOYNOTE” with “MAG CUBE” on the back of the box. The magnet ball sets contain 216 spherical high-power rare earth magnets. The gold-colored spherical magnets is about 3 millimeters in diameter each, and the red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple-colored spherical magnets are about 5 millimeters in diameter each. The box contains: a drum-shape, dark blue-colored metal container, a black velvet pouch, a plastic separator, and an instructional paper. “MAG CUBE” and “BUCKYBALLS” are printed on the metal container. The metal container has the following cautionary statement “WARNING Keep Away From All Children! Do not put in nose or mouth. This product contains small magnet(s). Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death. Seek immediate medical attention if magnet(s) are swallowed or inhaled. AGES 14+.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic balls and take them away from children. If you purchased the recalled magnetic balls for someone else, notify the recipient immediately. Consumers should contact Sobeauty Inc. for instructions on returning your product and receiving a full refund including taxes and the original shipping cost.
None reported with these recalled magnet sets. CPSC staff has received numerous incident reports of ingestions involving other small, high-powered magnets, including many that required surgery.
Online at Walmart.com from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $13 and $20.
Sobeauty Inc., of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.
