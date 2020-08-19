Signature Hardware Recalls Medicine Cabinets Due to Injury Hazard

The mirror can detach and fall from the medicine cabinet door, posing an injury hazard.
Signature Hardware toll-free at 855-715-1800 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at support@signaturehardware.com or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Returns” at the bottom of the home page, and then on “Product Recall” near the top of page, for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bastian teak medicine cabinets with one, two or three doors and one mirror on each door. The medicine cabinets are 24, 36, or 48 inches wide, corresponding to one, two, or three doors. The medicine cabinets were sold in natural teak, whitewash, and rustic brown finishes. A name plate with “Signature Hardware” is attached inside of the medicine cabinet door. The SKU number is printed on purchase receipts and email order confirmations. The SKU number corresponding to each size and finish is listed below:
|
Size
|
Finish
|
SKU Number
|
24”
|
Natural Teak
|
422703
|
Rustic Brown
|
422704
|
Whitewash
|
422705
|
36”
|
Natural Teak
|
422706
|
Whitewash
|
422707
|
48”
|
Natural Teak
|
422708
|
Rustic Brown
|
422709
Consumers should immediately contact Signature Hardware to schedule a free in-home repair.
Signature Hardware has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching and falling, including one report that an installer was injured when two mirrors fell and struck his back and three reports of minor property damage. Signature Hardware also has received seven reports that a mirror was loose or detached when the consumer received the medicine cabinet.
Online at www.signaturehardware.com, build.com, and eBay.com from May 2017 through May 2020 for between $400 and $630.
Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800