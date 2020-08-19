  1. Home
Signature Hardware Recalls Medicine Cabinets Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Bastian Teak medicine cabinets
Hazard:

The mirror can detach and fall from the medicine cabinet door, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 19, 2020
Units:
About 1,300
Consumer Contact:

Signature Hardware toll-free at 855-715-1800 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at support@signaturehardware.com or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Returns” at the bottom of the home page, and then on “Product Recall” near the top of page, for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bastian teak medicine cabinets with one, two or three doors and one mirror on each door.  The medicine cabinets are 24, 36, or 48 inches wide, corresponding to one, two, or three doors.  The medicine cabinets were sold in natural teak, whitewash, and rustic brown finishes.  A name plate with “Signature Hardware” is attached inside of the medicine cabinet door.  The SKU number is printed on purchase receipts and email order confirmations.  The SKU number corresponding to each size and finish is listed below: 

 

Size

Finish

SKU Number

24”

Natural Teak

422703

Rustic Brown

422704

Whitewash

422705

36”

Natural Teak

422706

Whitewash

422707

48”

Natural Teak

422708

Rustic Brown

422709

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Signature Hardware to schedule a free in-home repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Signature Hardware has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching and falling, including one report that an installer was injured when two mirrors fell and struck his back and three reports of minor property damage.  Signature Hardware also has received seven reports that a mirror was loose or detached when the consumer received the medicine cabinet.  

Sold At:

Online at www.signaturehardware.com, build.com, and eBay.com from May 2017 through May 2020 for between $400 and $630. 

Importer(s):

Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
20-166
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
