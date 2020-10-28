Schneider Electric Recalls Surgeloc™ Surge Protection Devices Due to Fire Hazard

The Surgeloc Surge Protection Device can experience an arc event, which can result in a fire hazard.
Schneider Electric at 800-577-7353 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.se.com/us/surgeloc-safetynotice or www.se.com/us/en/, then click on the link “Product Safety Notice: Surgelogic NQ SurgeLoc Surge Protection Device.”
This recall involves Schneider Electric Surgeloc Surge Protection Devices. The 3-wire and 4-wire devices are primarily installed in commercial/industrial applications and may include some residential applications. They are black rectangular-shaped devices with a green plastic rimmed meter and a white label with “Square D by Schneider Electric,” with the date code and the catalog number on the front. The recalled devices were manufactured from January 1, 2013 (date code 13011) through August 24, 2020 (date code 20352). The date codes are in the YYWWD format (example: 20452 = year 2020, week 45, day 2 Monday; the day is optional). The date code is located on the front of the device. Catalog numbers included in the recall include the following:
|
Voltage
|
Surge Current Rating
|
NQ Panelboard Units –
Surge Cat No.
|
120/240 V, 1 Phase,
3-wire + ground
|
80 kA
|
SSP01BIA08PBQ1
|
100 kA
|
SSP01BIA10PBQ1
|
120 kA
|
SSP01BIA12PBQ1
|
160 kA
|
SSP01BIA16PBQ1
|
200 kA
|
SSP01BIA20PBQ1
|
240kA
|
SSP01BIA24PBQ1
|
208Y/120 V, 3-Phase,
4-wire + ground
Wye
|
80 kA
|
SSP02BIA08PBQ1
|
100 kA
|
SSP02BIA10PBQ1
|
120 kA
|
SSP02BIA12PBQ1
|
160 kA
|
SSP02BIA16PBQ1
|
200 kA
|
SSP03BIA20PBQ1
|
240kA
|
SSP03BIA24PBQ1
|
240Y/120 V, 3-Phase,
4-wire + ground
High-leg Delta
|
80 kA
|
SSP03BIA08PBQ1
|
100 kA
|
SSP03BIA10PBQ1
|
120 kA
|
SSP03BIA12PBQ1
|
160 kA
|
SSP03BIA16PBQ1
|
200 kA
|
SSP03BIA20PBQ1
|
240kA
|
SSP03BIA24PBQ1
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surge protection devices and contact Schneider Electric for instructions on receiving a free equivalent replacement surge protector.
The firm has received one report of an arcing incident that caused smoke damage to the wall in a commercial location. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Schneider Electric distributors from January 2013 through August 2020 and included in factory-ordered panelboards for between $400 and $1,200.
Schneider Electric Systems USA, Inc., of Foxboro, Mass.
Schneider Electric USA Inc., of Boston, Mass.
