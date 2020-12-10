  1. Home
Scentsy Recalls Electrical Oil Warmers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Scentsy Luminary Jack Warmer and Scentsy Bless This Home Warmer
Hazard:

Corrosion of electrical components in Scentsy Luminary Jack Warmers and Scentsy Bless This Home Warmers due to fumigation required to eradicate a cockroach infestation in one of Scentsy’s shipping containers poses a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 10, 2020
Units:

About 7,805 in the U.S. (6,940 Luminary Jack and 865 Bless This Home Warmers) (In addition, about 200 Luminary Jack and about 60 Bless This Home Warmers in Canada.)

Consumer Contact:

Scentsy toll-free at 877-855-0617 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, by email at support@scentsy.com or online at https://scentsy.com/our-story/contact-information or https://scentsy.com and click on “Contact” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves electrical warmers used to heat oil to circulate through rooms in the home.  The Luminary Jack Warmer has a Jack O’ Lantern facial cut out and measures 5 ¼ inches wide by 7 ½ inches tall.  The Bless This Home Warmer has two window cut outs, “Bless This Home” printed on the front, measures 4 ¼ inches wide by 10 inches tall, and has a top that resembles a roof line.  Both models are shaped like standing paper bags.

Product Name

Model Number (on electrical cord label)

Date Code (on bottom of unit)

Luminary Jack Warmer

63408

2020

Bless This Home Warmer

62818

1820
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled warmers and contact Scentsy for a full refund.  Scentsy will issue refunds for all Luminary Jack Warmers and affected Bless This Home Warmers after consumers email Scentsy a photo of the warmer with the wires cut, rendering the warmers unusable.  Consumers with a Bless This Home Warmer should contact Scentsy for further instructions to determine if their Bless This Home Warmers are affected.  Scentsy is contacting purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Scentsy authorized consultants nationwide and online at Scentsy.com.  Bless This Home Warmers were sold from July 2020 through September 2020 for about $50.  Luminary Jack Warmers were sold during September 2020 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Scentsy Inc., of Meridian, Idaho

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-712
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
