Sanvall Enterprises Recalls Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 27, 2020
Units:
5,400
Consumer Contact:

Sanvall Enterprises collect at 305-887-1090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at SanarNaturals@Sanvall.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, and photo of the product or online at www.Sanvall.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information – Rapid Alivio Roll-On” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On in a 3 fl. oz (88.5 mL) white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label. “Rapid Alivio,” “Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Liquid” and “Para Dolor Muscular” are printed on the label. Lot numbers 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801 are printed on the bottom of the bottle. UPC code 605100014225 is printed on the side of the label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the pain relieving roll-on in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Navarro Discount Pharmacy and Walmart stores in South Florida from August 2016 through June 2019 for about $6.

Manufacturer(s):

Sanvall Enterprises Inc., of Doral, Fla.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-126
