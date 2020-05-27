Sanvall Enterprises Recalls Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Sanvall Enterprises collect at 305-887-1090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at SanarNaturals@Sanvall.com and in the body of the email provide your name, address, and photo of the product or online at www.Sanvall.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information – Rapid Alivio Roll-On” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On in a 3 fl. oz (88.5 mL) white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label. “Rapid Alivio,” “Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Liquid” and “Para Dolor Muscular” are printed on the label. Lot numbers 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801 are printed on the bottom of the bottle. UPC code 605100014225 is printed on the side of the label.
Consumers should immediately store the pain relieving roll-on in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund.
None reported
Navarro Discount Pharmacy and Walmart stores in South Florida from August 2016 through June 2019 for about $6.
Sanvall Enterprises Inc., of Doral, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800