Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Bicycles with Aluminum Frames Due to Fall Risk

The aluminum frame pieces could have experienced thermal damage during a non-standard paint stripping operation and can bend or buckle, posing a fall hazard.
About 2,900 (In addition, about 216 were sold in Canada)
Santa Cruz Bicycles toll-free at 833-944-8335 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at qualityassurance@santacruzbicycles.com or online at http://www.santacruzbicycles.com and click on the “Product Recall” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the model year 2020 aluminum frames on Santa Cruz models Nomad 4a Aluminum, Bronson 3a Aluminum and the 5010 3a Aluminum and Juliana models Roubion 3a Aluminum and Furtado 3a Aluminum. The Nomad 4a Aluminum is black or eggplant (purple) color; the Bronson 3a Aluminum is red tide or olive color, and the 5010 3a Aluminum is dark gray and robins egg (light blue). The Roubion 3a Aluminum is maritime gray and the Furtado 3a Aluminum is fog (light gray). The name “Santa Cruz” or “Juliana” appears on the downtube of the bicycle frame. The model names appear in different locations on the front and rear triangles, depending on the model. Only frames without six small indents above the first letter of the serial number are included in this recall. The serial number is located on the bottom bracket shell.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles with aluminum frames and contact the firm to arrange for a free inspection. Consumers with affected frames can choose either a free replacement aluminum frame or a refund voucher for the value of the recalled frame.
Santa Cruz has received four reports of the recalled aluminum frame bicycle pieces bending or buckling. No injuries have been reported.
Bicycle stores nationwide and specialty online retailers from June 2019 through October 2020 for about $2,000 for frames sold separately and about $3,500 to $4,300 for complete bikes with the aluminum frames.
Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Santa Cruz, Calif.
