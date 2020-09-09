  1. Home
Royal Gourmet Recalls Deluxe Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair.com

Name of product:
Patio 2-Burner Propane Gas Grills with Side Shelves
Hazard:

The grill’s plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 9, 2020
Units:
About 1,100
Consumer Contact:

Royal Gourmet at 800-618-6798 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@royalgourmetusa.com or online at royalgourmetusa.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Royal Gourmet Patio 2-Burner deluxe gas grills.  The grill has a porcelain cast iron firebox that houses two stainless steel burners, delivering 24,000 total BTUs and two shelves.  The model numbers of the recalled units are GG2004, GG2005, and GG2006 with date codes EBA20170525D-1, EBA20170525D-2, and EBA20170525D-3.  The recalled gas grills include Model Number GG2004 in red color, GG2005 in black color and GG2006 in silver color.  The model numbers can be found on the rear base of the gas grills.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill and contact Royal Gourmet for a free accessory repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Royal Gourmet has received six reports of incidents involving grill catching on fire.  No injuries have been reported

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Wayfair.com from August, 2017 through November 2019 for about $240.

Importer(s):

Royal Gourmet Corporation, of Norcross, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-178
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
