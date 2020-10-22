  1. Home
Rocky Mountain Oils Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil and Oil Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Wintergreen essential oil, and Pain Ease, Sports Pro, True Blue, Relieve Me oil blends
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 22, 2020
Units:

About 33,000

Consumer Contact:

Rocky Mountain Oils toll-free at 866-493-8159 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@rockymountainoils.com, or online at www.rockymountainoils.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rocky Mountain Oils Wintergreen essential oil, and oil blends Pain Ease, Sports Pro, True Blue, and Relieve Me in 15 mL amber glass bottles with black caps.  “Wintergreen,” “Pain Ease,” “Sports Pro,” “True Blue,” and “Relieve Me” along with the firm’s logo and volume amount are displayed on the front.  The UPC codes are displayed on the back of the bottle.  The lot code is located on the bottom of the bottle.

 

Product

SKU

UPC

Lot Codes

Wintergreen

WINNEP-S15

0 53176 17688 8

2129, 2596, 2893, 3298, 3558, 3670, 3822, 3990, 11115, 60517, 80217, 300116, 310916, 420316, 471115, 651216, 820616, 941116

Pain Ease

PAINEA-B15

0 53176 17838 7

2068, 2429, 2724, 3393, 3865, 40416, 50117, 140216, 170217, 201215, 201216, 220317, 220717, 220916, 391016, 630616

Sports Pro

SPONEA-B15

0 53176 17879 0

2016, 2571, 3700, 4129, 10716, 80117, 150216, 211215, 640916

True Blue

TRUNEA-B15

0 53176 17889 9

2051, 2588, 2750, 3701, 3949, 3950,  11016, 100117, 190716, 290716, 441215, 550116, 701116

Relieve Me

RELNEA-B15

0 53176 17854 7

2214, 2766, 3412, 3691, 4091, 30316, 110316, 250417, 351215, 380216, 401016, 641116, 801216, 960616, 991016
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wintergreen essential oil and oil blends, store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Rocky Mountain Oils for a free replacement lid.  Rocky Mountain Oils is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Rockymountainoils.com and Amazon.com from May 2014 through October 2020 for between $16 and $35.

Manufacturer(s):

Rocky Mountain Oils, of Orem, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-704
