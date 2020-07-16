  1. Home
Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recalls Non-Electric Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline Bicycles with Alloy Frames Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Rocky Mountain non-electric alloy frame Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle’s front frame triangle can crack and cause separation of the head tube from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 16, 2020
Units:
About 1,530 (In addition, about 1,470 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Rocky Mountain toll-free at 877-744-1515 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall or www.bikes.com/en and click on Safety Recall at the top of the home page for more information and contact their authorized Rocky Mountain dealer.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes the alloy models of Rocky Mountain model year 2018-2020 Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline trail bikes.  Rocky Mountain is printed on the downtube.  Instinct, Instinct BC or Pipeline are printed inside the seatstay on the left hand side.  The bikes were sold with 29 inch and 27.5+ inch wheels. 

The recalled bikes include small, medium and large sizes with serial numbers starting with PRK17, PRK18 and PRK19-XXXXX.  The serial number is located under the bottom frame bracket.  Only non-electric bicycles with alloy frames in all colors in these models with these serial numbers are affected.

 

Recalled Rocky Mountain Bicycles

PIPELINE ALLOY  50

Pipeline Alloy 50  SM

Pipeline Alloy 50  MD

Pipeline Alloy 50  LG

PIPELINE ALLOY  30

Pipeline Alloy 30  SM

Pipeline Alloy 30  MD

Pipeline Alloy 30  LG

INSTINCT ALLOY  70

Instinct Alloy 70  SM  C1

Instinct Alloy 70  SM  C2

Instinct Alloy 70  MD  C1

Instinct Alloy 70  MD  C2

Instinct Alloy 70  LG  C1

Instinct Alloy 70  LG  C2

INSTINCT ALLOY 50

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  SM  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  SM  C2

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  MD  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  MD  C2

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  LG  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 (29)  LG  C2

INSTINCT ALLOY  30

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  SM  C1

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  SM  C2

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  MD  C1

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  MD  C2

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  LG  C1

Instinct Alloy 30 (29)  LG  C2

INSTINCT ALLOY 70 BC EDITION

Instinct Alloy 70 BC Edition  SM

Instinct Alloy 70 BC Edition  MD

Instinct Alloy 70 BC Edition  LG

INSTINCT ALLOY 50 BC EDITION

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  SM  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  SM  C2

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  MD  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  MD  C2

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  LG  C1

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition  LG  C2
 

Affected Serial Numbers

All serial numbers beginning with PRK17

All serial numbers beginning with PRK18

The following serial numbers beginning with PRK19

PRK190001 to PRK1900454

PRK1900566

PRK1900723 to PRK1900731

PRK1900456 to PRK1900462

PRK1900568 to PRK1900582

PRK1900733

PRK1900466 to PRK1900474

PRK1900584 to PRK1900589

PRK1900735 to PRK1900755

PRK1900479

PRK1900592 to PRK1900593

PRK1900757 to PRK1900773

PRK1900481 to PRK1900483

PRK1900595

PRK1900776 to PRK1900778

PRK1900485 to PRK1900488

PRK1900597 to PRK1900606

PRK1900780 to PRK1900785

PRK1900490 to PRK1900495

PRK1900608 to PRK1900618

PRK1900787 to PRK1900792

PRK1900497 to PRK1900506

PRK1900620 to PRK1900621

PRK1900794 to PRK1900798

PRK1900508 to PRK1900512

PRK1900623 to PRK1900628

PRK1900800 to PRK1900807

PRK1900514 to PRK1900517

PRK1900630 to PRK1900653

PRK1900809

PRK1900519 to PRK1900520

PRK1900655 to PRK1900662

PRK1900811 to PRK1900812

PRK1900522 to PRK1900523

PRK1900664 to PRK1900668

PRK1900814 to PRK1900818

PRK1900525 to PRK1900527

PRK1900670 to PRK1900681

PRK1900820 to PRK1900830

PRK1900529 to PRK1900531

PRK1900683 to PRK1900684

PRK1900832

PRK1900533 to PRK1900536

PRK1900686 to PRK1900697

PRK1900836 to PRK1900843

PRK1900538 to PRK1900540

PRK1900699

PRK1900845 to PRK1900855

PRK1900542 to PRK1900543

PRK1900701

PRK1900857 to PRK1900859

PRK1900545 to PRK1900546

PRK1900703

PRK1900861

PRK1900548 to PRK1900550

PRK1900705

PRK1900863 to PRK1900868

PRK1900552 to PRK1900556

PRK1900707 to PRK1900711

PRK1900870

PRK1900558 to PRK1900559

PRK1900713 to PRK1900721

PRK1900872- PRK1900874

PRK1900562 to PRK1900563

    
 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact Rocky Mountain for information on how to receive a free replacement front triangle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of front triangles cracking.  There have been no reports of injuries.

Sold At:

Independent bicycle stores nationwide from August 2017 through June 2020 for between $2,600 and $4,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and China
Recall number:
20-150
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
