Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recalls Non-Electric Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline Bicycles with Alloy Frames Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle’s front frame triangle can crack and cause separation of the head tube from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards.
Rocky Mountain toll-free at 877-744-1515 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall or www.bikes.com/en and click on Safety Recall at the top of the home page for more information and contact their authorized Rocky Mountain dealer.
This recall includes the alloy models of Rocky Mountain model year 2018-2020 Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline trail bikes. Rocky Mountain is printed on the downtube. Instinct, Instinct BC or Pipeline are printed inside the seatstay on the left hand side. The bikes were sold with 29 inch and 27.5+ inch wheels.
The recalled bikes include small, medium and large sizes with serial numbers starting with PRK17, PRK18 and PRK19-XXXXX. The serial number is located under the bottom frame bracket. Only non-electric bicycles with alloy frames in all colors in these models with these serial numbers are affected.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact Rocky Mountain for information on how to receive a free replacement front triangle.
The firm has received 12 reports of front triangles cracking. There have been no reports of injuries.
Independent bicycle stores nationwide from August 2017 through June 2020 for between $2,600 and $4,700.
Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada
