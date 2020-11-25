  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Rh Recalls Wine Barrel Chandeliers Due To Injury Hazard

RH Recalls Wine Barrel Chandeliers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Wine Barrel Chandeliers
Hazard:

Hardware parts used to hang the chandeliers can break causing the chandelier to fall from the ceiling, posing an injury hazard. 

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
November 25, 2020
Units:

About 7,800 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 833-786-0028 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RH Wine Barrel Chandeliers that consist of oak wine barrel staves and hoops and 5, 6, 8 or 12 “arms” with sockets for E12 candelabra bulbs or 6 “arms” for battery-operated flameless votives.  The chandeliers were sold in a brown and polished nickel color in five styles under the following SKU numbers.  SKU information is printed on the top of the unit and on the receipt.

SKU Numbers- Gallery and Online Sales

SKU Numbers- Outlet Sales

Style

68060544BRN, 68060544PN, 68060146BRN, 68060146PN, 68060554BRN, 68060554PN

68060544, 68060545, 68060146, 68060433, 68060554, 68060555

5-arm chandelier

68060546BRN, 68060546PN, 68060091BRN, 68060091PN, 68060166BRN

68060546,68060547,

68060091, 68060431

68060166

6-arm chandelier

68060225BRN, 68060107BRN, 68060107PN, 68060548PN, 68060167BRN, 68060558PN

68060432, 68060225

68060107, 68060167

68060549, 68060559

8-arm chandelier

68060552BRN, 68060168BRN, 68060168PN

68060552, 68060168

68290712

12-arm chandelier

31020090BRN

31020090

Garden/Outdoor (6-arm flameless votives) chandelier
 
Remedy:

Consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area underneath the chandelier.  Contact RH to schedule a free in-home repair or replacement depending on chandelier hardware type.  The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received 14 reports of hanging hardware components breaking, including 11 reports of the chandelier falling.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

RH galleries nationwide and online at rh.com from April 2009 through July 2018 and at RH outlets nationwide from October 2009 through March 2020 for between $80 and $3,500.

Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Poland and India
Recall number:
21-034
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Zinus Recalls Bunk Beds Due Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
InvoSpa Recalls Heated Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kohl’s Recalls Three-Wick SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Walker Edison Recalls Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
CB2 Recalls Trace Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise