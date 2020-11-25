RH Recalls Wine Barrel Chandeliers Due to Injury Hazard

Hardware parts used to hang the chandeliers can break causing the chandelier to fall from the ceiling, posing an injury hazard.
About 7,800 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-786-0028 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH Wine Barrel Chandeliers that consist of oak wine barrel staves and hoops and 5, 6, 8 or 12 “arms” with sockets for E12 candelabra bulbs or 6 “arms” for battery-operated flameless votives. The chandeliers were sold in a brown and polished nickel color in five styles under the following SKU numbers. SKU information is printed on the top of the unit and on the receipt.
|
SKU Numbers- Gallery and Online Sales
|
SKU Numbers- Outlet Sales
|
Style
|
68060544BRN, 68060544PN, 68060146BRN, 68060146PN, 68060554BRN, 68060554PN
|
68060544, 68060545, 68060146, 68060433, 68060554, 68060555
|
5-arm chandelier
|
68060546BRN, 68060546PN, 68060091BRN, 68060091PN, 68060166BRN
|
68060546,68060547,
68060091, 68060431
68060166
|
6-arm chandelier
|
68060225BRN, 68060107BRN, 68060107PN, 68060548PN, 68060167BRN, 68060558PN
|
68060432, 68060225
68060107, 68060167
68060549, 68060559
|
8-arm chandelier
|
68060552BRN, 68060168BRN, 68060168PN
|
68060552, 68060168
68290712
|
12-arm chandelier
|
31020090BRN
|
31020090
|
Garden/Outdoor (6-arm flameless votives) chandelier
Consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area underneath the chandelier. Contact RH to schedule a free in-home repair or replacement depending on chandelier hardware type. The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.
RH has received 14 reports of hanging hardware components breaking, including 11 reports of the chandelier falling. No injuries have been reported.
RH galleries nationwide and online at rh.com from April 2009 through July 2018 and at RH outlets nationwide from October 2009 through March 2020 for between $80 and $3,500.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
