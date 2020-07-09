RH Recalls Riveted Mesh Floor Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The lamp’s on/off foot switch can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
RH toll-free at 833-360-0655 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Riveted Mesh floor lamp. The industrial steel lamp with a mesh steel shade measures about 74 inches in height and 23 inches in diameter. It came with four 60W T9 Edison bulbs and a circular foot on/off switch on the electrical cord at the base. SKU number 68270176ISTL is printed on a green label located on the bottom of the lamp base.
Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled lamp immediately and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
RH has received 11 reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating, including one report of the foot switch catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
RH galleries and RH outlets nationwide and online at www.restorationhardware.com from November 2012 through March 2019 for between $83 and $825.
RH US, LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
