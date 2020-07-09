  1. Home
RH Recalls Riveted Mesh Floor Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Riveted Mesh Floor Lamps
Hazard:

The lamp’s on/off foot switch can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 9, 2020
Units:
About 1,180 (in addition, about 54 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 833-360-0655 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Riveted Mesh floor lamp.  The industrial steel lamp with a mesh steel shade measures about 74 inches in height and 23 inches in diameter.  It came with four 60W T9 Edison bulbs and a circular foot on/off switch on the electrical cord at the base.  SKU number 68270176ISTL is printed on a green label located on the bottom of the lamp base.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled lamp immediately and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price.  RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received 11 reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating, including one report of the foot switch catching fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

RH galleries and RH outlets nationwide and online at www.restorationhardware.com from November 2012 through March 2019 for between $83 and $825.

Importer(s):

RH US, LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-761
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise