RH Recalls Industrial Three-Panel Mirrors Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Industrial Three-Panel Mirrors
Hazard:

The mirror panels can become loose, detach from the backing and fall, posing an injury hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 16, 2020
Units:
About 270
Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 877-580-1160 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RH’s mirrors from their Industrial Three-Panel Mirror collection.  They were sold in two sizes:  24 inches wide by 72 inches high by 1 inch deep (SKU 41100011SILV) and 32 inches wide by 96 inches high by1 inch deep (SKU 41100015SILV).  The recalled mirrors have three square mirror panels adhered to a wooden black backing, surrounded by an antique-black painted metal frame.  The mirror panels have a distressed appearance.  The SKU is printed on a sticker on the back of the mirror and on the purchase receipt. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact RH to receive a full refund of the purchase price, or a credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received 6 reports of mirror panels detaching or becoming loose.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

RH galleries and outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com from October 2018 through June 2020 for between $190 and $1,500.

Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
20-183
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise