RH Recalls Industrial Three-Panel Mirrors Due to Injury Hazard

The mirror panels can become loose, detach from the backing and fall, posing an injury hazard.
RH toll-free at 877-580-1160 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH’s mirrors from their Industrial Three-Panel Mirror collection. They were sold in two sizes: 24 inches wide by 72 inches high by 1 inch deep (SKU 41100011SILV) and 32 inches wide by 96 inches high by1 inch deep (SKU 41100015SILV). The recalled mirrors have three square mirror panels adhered to a wooden black backing, surrounded by an antique-black painted metal frame. The mirror panels have a distressed appearance. The SKU is printed on a sticker on the back of the mirror and on the purchase receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact RH to receive a full refund of the purchase price, or a credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.
RH has received 6 reports of mirror panels detaching or becoming loose. No injuries have been reported.
RH galleries and outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com from October 2018 through June 2020 for between $190 and $1,500.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
