RH Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The lamp’s on/off foot switch can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
RH toll-free at 844-623-7500 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Camino floor lamps. The iron and antiqued nickel lamp measures about 68.5 inches in height and 26 inches in diameter. It came with 12 25W flame or vintage cylinder candelabra bulbs at the top and a circular foot on/off switch on the electrical cord at the base. SKU number 68270175IRON, 68270500IRON, 68270734IRON, 68270734TSLV, 68270913ANCK, 68270915ANCK, 68270913IRON, or 68270915IRON is printed on a label located on the bottom of the lamp base.
Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled lamp immediately and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
RH has received six reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating or catching fire, including five reports of minor property damage to flooring. No injuries have been reported.
RH galleries and RH outlets nationwide and online at www.restorationhardware.com from November 2012 through December 2019 for between $200 and $575.
RH US. LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
