  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Rh Recalls Floor Lamps Due To Fire Hazard Recall Alert

RH Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Camino Floor Lamps
Hazard:

The lamp’s on/off foot switch can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 5, 2020
Units:
About 800 (In addition, about 22 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 844-623-7500 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Camino floor lamps.  The iron and antiqued nickel lamp measures about 68.5 inches in height and 26 inches in diameter.  It came with 12 25W flame or vintage cylinder candelabra bulbs at the top and a circular foot on/off switch on the electrical cord at the base.  SKU number 68270175IRON, 68270500IRON, 68270734IRON, 68270734TSLV, 68270913ANCK, 68270915ANCK, 68270913IRON, or 68270915IRON is printed on a label located on the bottom of the lamp base.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled lamp immediately and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price.  RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received six reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating or catching fire, including five reports of minor property damage to flooring.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

RH galleries and RH outlets nationwide and online at www.restorationhardware.com from November 2012 through December 2019 for between $200 and $575.

Importer(s):

RH US. LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-720
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Return for Refund
Whalen Recalls Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece Dining Sets Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Safavieh Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Home Depot Recalls 4-Drawer Whitewash Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise