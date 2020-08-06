REVIVE Essential Oil Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils and Sore No More, Ache Away and Breeze Essential Oil Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
REVIVE toll-free at 800-413-0360 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at experts@revive-eo.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name and address; or online at www.revive-eo.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves REVIVE Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils and REVIVE Sore No More, Ache Away and Breeze Essential Oil Blends in 10 mL amber glass bottles with black caps. “REVIVE”, “Birch”, “Wintergreen”, “Sore No More”, “Ache Away”, and “Breeze” are printed on the labels. The product name, lot number and volume amount are displayed on the label.
|
Product
|
Lot Numbers
|
Wintergreen Essential Oil
|
009807, 892810, 8322, 8315, 8334, 8358, 8407, 8720
|
Birch Essential Oil
|
8322, 8321, 8334, 8359, 8500, 0033, 8383
|
Sore No More Essential Oil Blend
|
8320, 8328, 8337, 8353, 8362, 8373, 8405
|
Ache Away Essential Oil Blend
|
348808, 8314, 8322, 8333, 8353, 8385, 8506, 8370
|
Breeze Essential Oil Blend
|
8323, 8500, 8385, 8353, 8321
Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact REVIVE for a free child-resistant replacement cap. REVIVE is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.
None reported.
Exclusively online at REVIVE-EO.com from August 2018 through May 2020 for between $8 and $32.
REVIVE Essential Oils LLC, of San Francisco, Calif.
