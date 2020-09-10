  1. Home
Residential Elevators Recalls Elevators Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Traction elevators
Hazard:

The elevator cab can rise unexpectedly to the top of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing an impact hazard to any occupants in the elevator cab.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 10, 2020
Units:
About 5,250
Consumer Contact:

Residential Elevators toll-free at 877-943-4734 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at clientservices@residentialelevators.com, or online at www.residentialelevators.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952, LLT-953, LLT-954 and LLT-955 shipped and installed between January 2014 and April 2017.  The recalled elevators are used in consumers’ homes.  “Residential Elevators” is printed on the light in the operating panel inside the elevator cab.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact Residential Elevators to schedule a free repair.  All affected elevators must be repaired, including elevators that have been inspected as part of the firm’s March 29, 2018 recall.  Some elevators may have already received the new CPSC approved remedy for this recall.  Residential Elevators is able to determine whether a residential elevator is included in this recall by the consumer’s street address.  Residential Elevators is contacting all known purchasers with affected elevators to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has confirmed six reports of a failure in the motor gearbox assembly.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Residential Elevators’ dealers and home builders nationwide from January 2014 through April 2017 for between $18,000 and $50,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Residential Elevators Inc., of Crawfordville, Fla.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-779
