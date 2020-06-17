  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Republic Wireless Recalls Relay Charging Cables Due To Overheating And Burn Hazards

Republic Wireless Recalls Relay Charging Cables Due to Overheating and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Charging Cable for Relay Screenless Communication Devices
Hazard:

The charging cable can overheat and partially melt, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 17, 2020
Units:
About 15,000
Consumer Contact:

By email at support@relaygo.com, online at www.relaygo.com/cableinfo or at www.relaygo.com and click on “Support Documentation” and then “Important Notice About Relay Charging Cables”, or call Republic Wireless toll-free at 833-832-0053.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled charging cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices.  The cables are three feet long with a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a charging head on the opposite end.  The charging head has a 5 pin pattern (5 in-line “pogo” pins) that allows it to charge Republic’s Relay device.  The charging head has a magnet that aids in mating the pins on the charging head with the contacts on the device.

Affected charging cables do not have the Relay logo on the back of the portion of the charging head that connects to the Relay device.  This recall only applies to cables sold with some Relay devices and cables sold separately from May 2018 through May 2019.  After October 2018, Relay devices were manufactured and packaged with cables containing additional circuitry in the charging head to address the overheating risk.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging cables and contact Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable.  Republic Wireless is contacting consumers of affected products who have active accounts to provide free replacement cables.  Customers who purchased a Relay device but do not currently have an active account can contact Republic Wireless to determine if they have an affected product and to obtain a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Republic has received two reports of incidents of the charging cable overheating.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Relay devices packaged with recalled charging cables were sold at Relaygo.com, Target, and Amazon beginning in May 2018 for between $49 to $100.  Individual recalled cables were sold on Relaygo.com for about $15.00 from May 2018 through May 2019.

Importer(s):

Republic Wireless Inc., of Raleigh, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-139
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Epson Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Epson Scanners Due to Burn and Fire Hazards
Bellman & Symfon Recalls Flash Receivers for Reduced Hearing Persons; Unit Can Fail to Alert in an Emergency
Modular Robotics Recalls Rechargeable Battery Packs Due to Burn Hazard
Leviton Manufacturing Recalls Electrical Connection Devices Due to Shock Hazard
Yamaha Guitar Group Recalls Digital Wireless Equipment for Electric Guitars Due to Fire and Injury Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise