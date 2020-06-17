Republic Wireless Recalls Relay Charging Cables Due to Overheating and Burn Hazards

The charging cable can overheat and partially melt, posing a burn hazard.
By email at support@relaygo.com, online at www.relaygo.com/cableinfo or at www.relaygo.com and click on “Support Documentation” and then “Important Notice About Relay Charging Cables”, or call Republic Wireless toll-free at 833-832-0053.
The recalled charging cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices. The cables are three feet long with a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a charging head on the opposite end. The charging head has a 5 pin pattern (5 in-line “pogo” pins) that allows it to charge Republic’s Relay device. The charging head has a magnet that aids in mating the pins on the charging head with the contacts on the device.
Affected charging cables do not have the Relay logo on the back of the portion of the charging head that connects to the Relay device. This recall only applies to cables sold with some Relay devices and cables sold separately from May 2018 through May 2019. After October 2018, Relay devices were manufactured and packaged with cables containing additional circuitry in the charging head to address the overheating risk.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging cables and contact Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable. Republic Wireless is contacting consumers of affected products who have active accounts to provide free replacement cables. Customers who purchased a Relay device but do not currently have an active account can contact Republic Wireless to determine if they have an affected product and to obtain a free replacement.
Republic has received two reports of incidents of the charging cable overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Relay devices packaged with recalled charging cables were sold at Relaygo.com, Target, and Amazon beginning in May 2018 for between $49 to $100. Individual recalled cables were sold on Relaygo.com for about $15.00 from May 2018 through May 2019.
Republic Wireless Inc., of Raleigh, North Carolina
