Republic Wireless Recalls Relay Charging Cables Due to Overheating and Burn Hazards

Description:

The recalled charging cables were sold individually and with some Relay Screenless Communication devices. The cables are three feet long with a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a charging head on the opposite end. The charging head has a 5 pin pattern (5 in-line “pogo” pins) that allows it to charge Republic’s Relay device. The charging head has a magnet that aids in mating the pins on the charging head with the contacts on the device.

Affected charging cables do not have the Relay logo on the back of the portion of the charging head that connects to the Relay device. This recall only applies to cables sold with some Relay devices and cables sold separately from May 2018 through May 2019. After October 2018, Relay devices were manufactured and packaged with cables containing additional circuitry in the charging head to address the overheating risk.